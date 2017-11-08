Letters to the Editor

Chriswell letter: Open carry

November 08, 2017 9:35 PM

In letters to the editor, Sunday, Oct. 22, Mary E. Welty asks if the man in the grocery store really needed a gun in a holster on his hip. I have been providing training for the concealed weapon license for 17 years. I have always advised my students, that although open carry is perfectly legal, it is not always wise.

As Mary said, it makes people nervous. But there is something else the one carrying the gun in the open in a store should consider. If there is someone in the store to shoot people, who do you think his (or her) first target would be? The guy with the gun, of course.

It is legal to carry your gun concealed, with or without a license, which is probably the wise way to carry.

Phil Chriswell, Boise

