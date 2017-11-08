Black letter: Sexual harassment

Ray Rice. Brock Turner. Jerry Sandusky. Harvey Weinstein.
Why does it take recognizable names to draw attention to issues that we should deal with?
We can no longer be silent. We can no longer allow victims of sexual harassment and domestic violence to live in fear while we wrap ourselves in a cloak of ignorance.
Given the daily allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence perpetrated by nationally recognized individuals, it is time for action.
Change begins with each one of us, we can no longer be complacent, lest we become complicit in the problem. We allow abuse of our sisters and brothers, our friends and co-workers. The time for silence is gone. We must take notice of what is going around us, take stock of our own behavior and language. We must begin to make changes in our community.
Bottom line? These issues are about power and control — and this is happening in our community, to our neighbors, in our businesses and organizations.
Join us, the board members of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Change begins with us, today.
If you see something, say something.
Bea Black, In Standing with the Board of Directors, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise
