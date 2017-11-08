Letters to the Editor

Mattox letter: F-35s

November 08, 2017 9:35 PM

I agree with most of the pertinent comments in Betty Bermensolo’s letter in the Oct. 18 Statesman. It would be redundant of me, after having commented on the F-35 decision several months ago, but sometimes redundancy is necessary to inject logic into a discussion.

Ms. Bermensolo’s point about the Orchard Training Area should be clarified: That area has neither the legal nor physical status necessary for consideration. And the F-35 decision is being made among a handful of candidate sites narrowed down by the U.S. Air Force. None of the sites is Mountain Home Air Force Base, which I suggested for consideration. To me it remains the logical location, but since when does logic have anything to do with political decisions anyway?

Bill Mattox, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

    Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty on Wednesday at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago. He shook hands, signed books and thanked people for serving.

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago
New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations
Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:10

Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

View More Video