Mattox letter: F-35s

I agree with most of the pertinent comments in Betty Bermensolo’s letter in the Oct. 18 Statesman. It would be redundant of me, after having commented on the F-35 decision several months ago, but sometimes redundancy is necessary to inject logic into a discussion.
Ms. Bermensolo’s point about the Orchard Training Area should be clarified: That area has neither the legal nor physical status necessary for consideration. And the F-35 decision is being made among a handful of candidate sites narrowed down by the U.S. Air Force. None of the sites is Mountain Home Air Force Base, which I suggested for consideration. To me it remains the logical location, but since when does logic have anything to do with political decisions anyway?
Bill Mattox, Meridian
Comments