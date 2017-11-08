Beaman letter: Taking a knee

When my president lied to me and claimed four Americans were murdered because of a video … I didn’t take a knee.
When my president shipped pallets of cash to our enemy … I didn’t take a knee.
When my president defended a thug who attacked a lone police officer … I didn’t take a knee.
When my president chastised law enforcement for their actions but ignored the extreme violence in our streets … I didn’t take a knee.
When my president lied to me and said I could keep my doctors and my medical premiums would go down … I didn’t take a knee.
When my president allowed dictators and murderers to violate his red lines and continue to murder women and children with chemical gas … I didn’t take a knee.
When the election of my president broke barriers never thought possible in America but ended up being the high point of his eight years in office … I didn’t take a knee.
In all that time, I never disrespected our flag, law enforcement, my fellow veterans or the nation, but I remained vigilant and we got a new president.
It was then that I took a knee … but only to kneel and thank God.
Bob Beaman, CWD, U.S. Army (Ret.), Meridian
