Chekel letter: Highway 55 trash

I am a frequent passenger along Idaho Highway 55, to and from Eagle and surrounding neighborhoods, that allows me to sadly observe the deplorable condition of the byways of that highway. Do we not care how those scattered piles of debris affect our reputation as the beautiful “City of Trees”?
The tall blue sign on the side of the road states the organization in charge of cleaning/maintaining this expanse is BSU. I’ve lived in Eagle almost three years and Highway 55 really needs to be looked after, seriously, so that we can again be proud of our “City of Trees.” At this time, I am not proud because it is a “fright” to behold. Soon snow will cover it all up where it might remain for all eternity. How sad is that?
June Chekel, Eagle
