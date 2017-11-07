Bachelder letter: Donald Trump

Lynn Mattison has brought Trump-bashing to a new level (Letters, Oct. 18). I voted for Trump, and I am glad he is out there every day slogging through the swamp.
The problems he faces were not created in a day, and they cannot be resolved in a day. Sometimes he helps to focus our attention on a problem just by dragging it into the spotlight. Then he gets blamed for it.
A good example of this is North Korea. Oh, say the alarmists, Trump has brought us to the brink of nuclear war. Well, Trump is not the one firing missiles. The leader of North Korea is the true madman, and Trump has confronted him. He hasn’t backed down, but Trump has given him pause.
Another example is our silent war with Mexico. We are over-run with illegal immigrants and the drugs they bring in, and Trump wants to build a wall to stop them. It seems like a good idea to me. Laws haven’t stopped them. We have reached the point where immigration is a threat to our country.
Millions of people voted for Trump. I would like to point out that all the results are not in yet.
Carol Bachelder, Boise
