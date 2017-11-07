Paige letter: U.S. Postal Service

Keeping the American Dream alive by supporting the U.S. Postal Service will continue to make us the strongest nation on earth. Our mission is to safely deliver the mail at the most affordable price to every American without using tax dollars. Privatizing the Postal Service would only compromise servicing many of the rural areas, especially states like Idaho.
The unreasonable mandate by Congress to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits financially burdens the USPS. No other agency in the country has this kind of pre-fund burden or other unreasonable financial burdens currently proposed by Congress.
With over 113,000 military veterans, the Postal Service positively contributes to the economy by providing jobs to those loyal people with leadership skills.
We know how important the mail is to you, especially when it comes to the upcoming holiday season delivery. I feel that those letters, large envelopes and packages contain items “more valuable than gold” because our customers expect them with great anticipation. With this upcoming holiday season, it would not be unreasonable to estimate that over half a billion pieces of mail be delivered across the nation.
We appreciate your continued support.
John Paige, President, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers, Pocatello
