Fairchild letter: BSU football

November 06, 2017 4:46 PM

Concerning the letter to the editor from Ann C. Nelson (dated Oct. 27) ... She said she was unable to attend the BSU/Virginia game. She went on to say “We have heard from many who were there that the fans ... had the audacity to boo the players and coaches.

Excuse me? I was actually there. I witnessed no such thing. Some fans may have been unwise enough to boo referees’ calls against our team, but I never once heard our fans boo the Broncos. It was a disappointing loss, but we still love our boys and their coaches. As my elderly father and I sadly walked away from the stadium, we just hoped our team and coaches learned some valuable lessons going forward. Go Broncos.

Barbara Fairchild, Boise

