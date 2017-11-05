Letters to the Editor

Huizinga letter: Remember veterans

November 05, 2017 4:50 PM

After going to the Gowen Field air show, I felt inspired to do a display for Veterans Day at my workplace. I asked my dad to give me some pictures from when he served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. As I sat with him looking at pictures and hearing his stories something he said surprised me … “I don’t know why you are doing this honey, nobody cares … .”

I went to numerous stores looking for things to decorate the display. It was then that I understood what my dad had said. Each place I entered the clerk looked at me blankly when I asked them where their Veterans Day display was. There was Halloween, even Christmas, but not one for Veterans Day.

It is appropriate to fly the flag every day of the year, but especially our national holidays, which number over 28 days per year. I challenge each of you to go buy a flag today, if you do not have one, and honor our veterans/service people.

Jennifer Huizinga, Boise

