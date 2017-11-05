Applegate letter: P&Z

Traveling East on Myrtle Street, just past the new attractive Marriott Hotel one is confronted with the huge black, fortress-like view of the back of the new Fowler Apartments.
I’m wondering if anyone at Planning and Zoning’s Design-Review at City Hall ever looked at the rear (West) of the Fowler? The front elevation, with its river-like curving front, is distinctive; the variation of the front and side cladding materials helps reduce the mass. But the rear view is overpowering and massive, with window spacing erratic and inconsistent. East, North and South views earn an “A.” West view … an “F.” What say you, Planning and Zoning?
Bill Applegate, Boise
Comments