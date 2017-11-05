Letters to the Editor

Applegate letter: P&Z

November 05, 2017 4:50 PM

Traveling East on Myrtle Street, just past the new attractive Marriott Hotel one is confronted with the huge black, fortress-like view of the back of the new Fowler Apartments.

I’m wondering if anyone at Planning and Zoning’s Design-Review at City Hall ever looked at the rear (West) of the Fowler? The front elevation, with its river-like curving front, is distinctive; the variation of the front and side cladding materials helps reduce the mass. But the rear view is overpowering and massive, with window spacing erratic and inconsistent. East, North and South views earn an “A.” West view … an “F.” What say you, Planning and Zoning?

Bill Applegate, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting

    A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead. The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack. First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals. Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting 1:38

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting
His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.
Best of Bryan Harsin after Nevada game 3:14

Best of Bryan Harsin after Nevada game

View More Video