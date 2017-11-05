Letters to the Editor

Temple letter: NFL protests

November 05, 2017 4:50 PM

The NFL kneeling controversy is a detriment to professional football. Fans subjected to seemingly endless advertising are now forced to witness a social statement during the anthem, a respectful moment to honor our country. The reason athletes are protesting is understandable, but kneeling has caused as much division as it has unity. Commitment can be judged by effort; kneeling is a huge distraction but takes little effort. I wonder how many kneeling players commit their own time or treasure to this cause off the field (probably a few, but not many)? We should remember the NFL is a business. Whether you believe it disrespects the American flag or not, what other business would allow such a demonstration to be infused into the regular course of business? It simply would not be tolerated. I’d like to see NFL players get back to providing a product; an entertaining competition between professional athletes without the demonstrations and distractions. Colin Kaepernick, with a 2-14 record last season in San Francisco, may have now learned the meaning of NFL is “Not For Long” in a business that demands results. Players should make plays on the field and take the protests elsewhere on their time.

Kelly Temple, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting

    A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead. The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn't immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack. First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals. Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting 1:38

Sheriff: Several dead in Texas church shooting
His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.
Best of Bryan Harsin after Nevada game 3:14

Best of Bryan Harsin after Nevada game

View More Video