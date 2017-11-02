Letters to the Editor

Hausrath letter: Elect Walker

November 02, 2017 11:55 PM

I’m voting for Frank Walker for City Council and I urge you to join me. Boise is a complex place and we want people on council who are well grounded in city issues. Frank’s experience means that he knows a lot and will hit the ground running in this new job. I absolutely agree with Frank that Boise should have total control of planning for its streets; ACHD should restrict itself to construction and maintenance. Frank is serious about global warming and has good ideas to reduce carbon by reforming transportation and upgrading our codes. Please vote for Frank Walker.

Alan Hausrath, Boise

