Letters to the Editor

Ellis letter: Debbie Kling

November 02, 2017 11:55 PM

Say no to cyberbullying. As a mother of four children I strive to teach my children good values and how to stand up for what is right. My husband and I have always taught our children to stand up for those being bullied. And to be a friend to all, regardless of differences. It appalls me to see the current mayor using social media to bully my mom, Debbie Kling, who is also running for mayor. The last thing Nampa needs is a mayor whose morals allow him to behave in that manner. Nampa needs a leader who sets a good example. Not just by what they say, but by how they live. Regardless of what happens in the election, our family can be proud of how my mom and her team have handled themselves. They are kind, compassionate and would never lower their standards to engage in social media bullying.

Krista Ellis, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

    Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday for people to remember the dead. Boiseans enjoyed dance performances, had free face paintings, and shared stories at JUMP on Thursday evening.

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin 5:30

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin
Boise State QB Brett Rypien 3:39

Boise State QB Brett Rypien

View More Video