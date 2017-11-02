Letters to the Editor

Roberts letter: Forest fires

November 02, 2017 11:55 PM

I’m glad that Rep. Mike Simpson is helping convince Congress that emergency funds should be used to pay for wildfires rather than Forest Service funds designated for land management (“The California wildfire is a disaster that’s anything but natural” by Rocky Barker, Oct. 12). Congressman Simpson should consider joining the Climate Solutions Caucus (CSC) in the House of Representatives. The CSC consists of 30 Republicans and 30 Democrats, and its mission is to explore policy options that address the impacts, causes and challenges of our changing climate. The CSC needs more members from the Intermountain West, where climate change is making our fire seasons worse. The CSC should also endorse a carbon pricing policy that will result in lowered greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.

Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

    Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday for people to remember the dead. Boiseans enjoyed dance performances, had free face paintings, and shared stories at JUMP on Thursday evening.

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin 5:30

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin
Boise State QB Brett Rypien 3:39

Boise State QB Brett Rypien

View More Video