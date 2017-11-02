Roberts letter: Forest fires

I’m glad that Rep. Mike Simpson is helping convince Congress that emergency funds should be used to pay for wildfires rather than Forest Service funds designated for land management (“The California wildfire is a disaster that’s anything but natural” by Rocky Barker, Oct. 12). Congressman Simpson should consider joining the Climate Solutions Caucus (CSC) in the House of Representatives. The CSC consists of 30 Republicans and 30 Democrats, and its mission is to explore policy options that address the impacts, causes and challenges of our changing climate. The CSC needs more members from the Intermountain West, where climate change is making our fire seasons worse. The CSC should also endorse a carbon pricing policy that will result in lowered greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
