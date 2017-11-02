Smith letter: Trump, Risch

On Aug. 11, during a PBS News Hour interview, Sen. Risch gave a full-throated defense of President Trump’s bellicose and inflammatory rhetoric concerning America’s response (fire and fury) to North Korea’s possible threat to American soil (Guam) and our allies.
I agree this is a concern, but the situation needs to be dealt with in a reasoned and mature manner.
I suggest Sen. Risch put his support behind a more grown-up approach to a difficult and ongoing problem such as demonstrated by our secretaries of State and Defense. Idaho’s Senator Risch should not encourage President Trump, who has his finger on the nuclear button, to threaten North Korea. Words have effect, and if repeatedly said, can become the basis for irrational action.
Ed Smith, Twin Falls
