Krone letter: BSU Theatre

This past weekend the curtains descended for the last time on Boise State University’s Theatre Arts Department production of R.C. Sherriff’s World War I drama “Journey’s End” at the Danny Peterson Theatre. Director Gordon Reinhart and student cast ably conveyed the tragedy and horror of trench life in the Great War. The revival of Sherriff’s 1928 play honored Idaho’s veterans who ... answered the call for America to enter the war 100 years ago this past April.
Idaho will always remember the patriotic service and personal sacrifices made by our homegrown heroes: Doughboys, Blue Jackets, Nurses, Airmen and Red Cross ambulance workers (like 19-year-old Ernest Hemingway) etc., who fought and worked in “the War to End All Wars.” World War I Centennial commemorative events like BSU’s Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 Literature for Lunch Series, DAR November 2017 event and more will take place over the 13 months leading up to a Centennial Armistice Day program on Nov. 11, 2018. The Idaho Historical Society is planning a World War I tribute at the State Capitol on Idaho Day, which is being held on March 4, 2018. Check idahoworldwar1centennial.org for details and dates for future events.
Frank Krone, Boise
