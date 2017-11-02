Hoffman letter: Thank you

Salute to River Bend Golf Course. This year River Bend has offered green fees of $25, including a cart, to military vets, active military and first responders. If you are with a vet or any of the above, the fees are only $28. I wish to thank the course for showing its appreciation to those that have served and the ones that still are. We have always been treated to a fantastic golf course and hats off to the staff. Thank you so much to care for your people in your state and community and showing what an asset you are to the town of Homedale. We had great times all year there and hope others give this course and community a try. Great luck in your future and remember it’s a short drive for a lot of entertainment.
Dean Hoffman, Meridian
