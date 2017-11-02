Ward letter: Gowen show

I live 3 miles from the airport. On Oct.13 I got buzzed numerous times by military aircraft flying so low, it was painful to hear inside my house with the doors and windows closed. These planes weren’t practicing for a mission, but for the Gowen Thunder air show. If this is as good a neighbor as Gowen Field is going to be, I do support their relocation to Mountain Home AFB. Then people who want to expose themselves to damaging noise levels could drive there for the show and the rest of us could live in peace.
Sonja Ward, Boise
