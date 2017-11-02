Letters to the Editor

Leonard letter: F-35s

November 02, 2017 3:34 PM

I hope everyone was paying close attention when the two F-35s that were here for the Gowen Thunder air show departed. They flew directly over our home in Columbia Village at 9:40 a.m., and they sounded like any other military aircraft. If anything, they were not quite as loud as the two F-16s that departed a couple of minutes before them. They certainly were nothing like the horrific noise Armageddon portrayed by the opponents of having them at Gowen Field.

This demonstration that they can be good neighbors as well as valued members of our community should end once and for all the angry and uninformed opposition, and all Boiseans should enthusiastically work to have these magnificent aircraft and their crews join our community.

Stephen D. Leonard, Boise

