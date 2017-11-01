Letters to the Editor

Meyer letter: Vote for WECRD recall

November 01, 2017 4:25 PM

The petitions have been signed and valid signatures counted. Enough that the recall of Western Elmore County Recreation Board of Directors Judy Mayne and Art Nelson is on the voting ballot Nov. 7th. Now is the time to vote for or against keeping them in their current elected positions.

We have had our day in court to get an injunction on their misuse of our tax dollars and are waiting on the judge’s decision. This decision will affect the future WECRD Board.

Dave Kellerman, appointed to the WECRD Board this year, is running for election. Doug Meyer is his opponent.

Western Elmore County voters — vote Nov. 7 to recall Judy Mayne and Art Nelson and vote for Doug Meyer. Let’s get our recreation building back on track.

Vivian D. Meyer, Mountain Home

