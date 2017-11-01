Hansen letter: Star recall election

Star is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as a city. It has gone from 600 to nearly 10,000 in population since I moved to the Valley in 1992. The city continues to operate on a balanced budget with respectable reserves. Star is a family-friendly city with new parks, a robust Parks and Recreation program and a new middle school that will open in the fall of 2018.
So, what’s the problem? Nothing except for one former councilman who has convinced newer residents that our Mayor Chad Bell and Councilman Kevin Nielsen must be recalled because they voted for a project that didn’t make some people happy — apartments. Growth is happening all over. Star has added hundreds of homes in developments. But, this antagonist doesn’t want apartments. I leave it to others to decide what motivates that — I don’t believe it’s all because of traffic concerns.
I will be voting “Against” the recall for both Mayor Bell and Councilman Nielsen. I will also be voting for Michael Keyes and David Hershey for council seats 3 and 4. I want to be sure the inevitable growth in Star is managed by people who are responsible, intelligent and willing to make tough decisions that are good for Star.
Dave Hansen, Star
