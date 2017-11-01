Letters to the Editor

Ford letter: Elect Naomi Johnson

November 01, 2017 4:24 PM

I first met Naomi Johnson working at the intersection of environmental justice and social justice. I observed her peculiar quality of listening, and her facility for understanding, others’ feelings and opinions. I had seen Naomi before, sort of everywhere, organizing our community members to find solutions to important issues affecting them.

We have both encountered perplexing resistance from current City Council members to hear us.

Naomi is a natural advocate and a professional social worker. It is innate that she amplify the voices of the weak, the unheard, and the frustrated; her ear is deaf to stations of class or influence. Vote Naomi, and vote for your voice.

Annie Ford, Boise

