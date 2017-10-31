Bowman letter: Elect Debbie Kling

Letters to the Editor

I stand with Debbie Kling for Mayor of Nampa. I don’t consider myself a “political person,” but believe there is a time to be silent and a time to speak. Thank you to our military who have laid down their lives so citizens such as myself can stand. I stand with Debbie because I know her to be a woman of noble character, who walks in dignity and humility, and puts others above herself. Someone once said, “It’s amazing what can be accomplished if no one cares who gets the credit,” and I can tell you Debbie has served and been championing the Nampa community over 20 years without the expectation of recognition. Debbie enables the qualities of leadership I value including being trustworthy, genuine, respectful, kind, quick to listen and slow to anger. Debbie is a Christian, values family and education, supports the Second Amendment, and is fiscally conservative. I encourage all Nampa citizens to visit mayoral and city council websites, social media, etc. so we can each cast an educated vote on Nov. 7. On Nov. 8, let us come together as a community and be united for Nampa. Visit DebbieKling.com/Vote Nov 7.

Amy Bowman, Nampa

