Letters to the Editor

Bertram letter: Elect Lisa Sanchez

October 31, 2017 5:24 PM

Boiseans have an opportunity to add a voice to the Boise City Council that is not currently presented. Lisa Sanchez has dedicated her life to public service and will ensure that all Boiseans will be considered in the decision process. Lisa will listen and respond to those impacted by Boise’s rapid growth, bringing a fresh perspective and bold vision. The best solutions come from a diverse team. For example, the proposed stadium must have a component that expands public transportation with improved routes and increased frequency, as well as workforce housing. Lisa is a voice of passion, sincerity, and engagement.

John L. Bertram, Boise

