Spencer letter: Elect Miranda Gold

My first encounter with Miranda Gold was in 2016 when she ran for the State Senate seat in District 14. Then as now, she is a forthright and honest person running for the Eagle City Council.
When I consider a candidate for any office I want to know where they stand on issues important to the office they are seeking. Miranda has consistently been involved in the struggle over oil and gas exploration in Eagle and maintaining a solid, good life in Eagle. I find she has a good understanding of the issues facing Eagle and is willing to work hard. Miranda has been accused by some of her opponents of being a liberal. Miranda is a progressive working to improve the city we all love.
Liberal and conservative are antiquated terms that may have no place in today’s political discourse. A progressive person is one who sees a situation or issue, studies it, and then acts, moving on in ways to improve that situation. This is Miranda Gold.
I plan to vote for Miranda Gold. Please take time to know her and where she stands on the issues facing Eagle. It is worth it.
The Rev. Robert Spencer, Eagle
