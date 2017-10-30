Letters to the Editor

Stokes letter: Star recall election

October 30, 2017 4:44 PM

Star voters can choose to recall Chad Bell and Kevin Nielsen on Nov. 7th. That means an evil, vengeful, and irrelevant voice in Star wins — Star residents get nothing but the risk of lawsuits and the potential of elitist government at best. Or, Star voters can choose to vote against the recall of our Mayor, Chad Bell, and Councilman Kevin Nielsen. In so doing, we make sure this young, prosperous city stays on the right course — responsible and managed growth. The recall promoters have revealed a mob mentality for government in Star. I reject that and urge other Star voters to reject that as well with a vote against the recall for Chad Bell and Kevin Nielsen.

Ray Stokes, Star

