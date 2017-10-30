Letters to the Editor

Stoy letter: ACHD street sweeping

October 30, 2017 4:43 PM

Get it together ACHD.

ACHD sent me a letter, a postcard and a door hanger saying they were sweeping Union Street, on a particular day, so don’t park there. The sweeper came by that day, not sweeping because every parking spot was taken by Co-Op employees. ACHD forgot to tell them.

Every year I phone ACHD about December and say the street has never been swept. They look. They agree and, laudably, send out a sweeper at 7 a.m. to beat the employees. ACHD should coordinate with themselves and advise those that obviously need to be told.

Michael Stoy, Boise

