Nelson letter: Elect Miranda Gold

October 30, 2017 4:10 PM

I encourage the citizens of Eagle to vote for Miranda Gold for Eagle City Council. Miranda is a thoughtful, dedicated individual who wants to preserve Eagle’s small town character. She is endorsed by the Conservation Voters for Idaho, an organization I admire for their commitment to clean air and water and to public lands. An oil and gas company has leased state-owned minerals beneath Eagle neighborhoods; thus, it’s possible that drilling could start here. Miranda is in favor of a strong oil and gas ordinance that will protect our water, air, soil and property. Vote for Miranda Gold on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Stephen Nelson, Eagle

