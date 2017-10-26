Letters to the Editor

Watters letter: NFL protests

October 26, 2017 11:12 PM

I’m only a nephew of a military chaplain.

Shook hands with Spiro T. Agnew during a posthumous presentation of the MOH.

Barely two years prior to that, I received the shroud covering a pretty much empty box, offered me from a “Grateful Nation.”

From nearly the time I was born, was taught to respect symbols such as a X-ian cross or some banner.

Entering a place of worship of the “community” I lived in, I would “genuflect,” known otherwise as taking a knee.

Taking a knee/genuflecting offers more respect to the symbol and “for which it stands,” than just standing, hand over heart, just waiting to be seated, or exiting on cue.

Edward Watters, Boise

