Watters letter: NFL protests

I’m only a nephew of a military chaplain.
Shook hands with Spiro T. Agnew during a posthumous presentation of the MOH.
Barely two years prior to that, I received the shroud covering a pretty much empty box, offered me from a “Grateful Nation.”
From nearly the time I was born, was taught to respect symbols such as a X-ian cross or some banner.
Entering a place of worship of the “community” I lived in, I would “genuflect,” known otherwise as taking a knee.
Taking a knee/genuflecting offers more respect to the symbol and “for which it stands,” than just standing, hand over heart, just waiting to be seated, or exiting on cue.
Edward Watters, Boise
