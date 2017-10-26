Letters to the Editor

Ederer letter: Vegas massacre

October 26, 2017 11:12 PM

Las Vegas massacre and firearm violence — we are all touched by the Idaho Statesman’s listing of the names of the 58 victims of the Las Vegas massacre, recognizing they were ordinary folks who were enjoying a moment in their life that was extinguished that day. We see the horror of this tragedy vividly. Unfortunately, it is just another killing day by firearms in the U.S., where about 60 people take their lives and another 20 more are killed, to the tune of about 30,000 per year. And it goes on year after year. Fellow citizens, wake up. Let us unite and do something together to stop this senseless carnage. It can be done. It must be done.

David L. Ederer, Meridian

