Letters to the Editor

Ollie letter: Elect Dom Gelsomino

October 26, 2017 7:33 PM

Dom Gelsomino, candidate for Meridian City Council, is committed to being “our voice.” That is important as I’ve talked to residents of subdivisions who bought thinking they had found the perfect neighborhood, only to find that the developer was able to change plans. I’ve talked to small-business owners who believe that City Council should not pick winners and losers by offering tax incentives for some.

I want a City Council member who believes in fairness and in being the voice of the voters. Dom Gelsomino is that candidate. Join me in voting for him.

Mary Ollie, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Caldwell mayoral candidate, Garret Nancolas

    Hear why candidates are running in the Nov. 7 election.

Caldwell mayoral candidate, Garret Nancolas

Caldwell mayoral candidate, Garret Nancolas 0:30

Caldwell mayoral candidate, Garret Nancolas
Caldwell mayoral candidate, Ted Brumet 0:18

Caldwell mayoral candidate, Ted Brumet
Nampa mayoral candidate, Debbie Kling 0:55

Nampa mayoral candidate, Debbie Kling

View More Video