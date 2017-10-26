Ollie letter: Elect Dom Gelsomino

Dom Gelsomino, candidate for Meridian City Council, is committed to being “our voice.” That is important as I’ve talked to residents of subdivisions who bought thinking they had found the perfect neighborhood, only to find that the developer was able to change plans. I’ve talked to small-business owners who believe that City Council should not pick winners and losers by offering tax incentives for some.
I want a City Council member who believes in fairness and in being the voice of the voters. Dom Gelsomino is that candidate. Join me in voting for him.
Mary Ollie, Meridian
