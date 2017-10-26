Letters to the Editor

McDaniel letter: Elect Debbie Kling

October 26, 2017 7:32 PM

It is with genuine enthusiasm that I am supporting Debbie Kling for mayor of Nampa.

Debbie is a strong fiscal conservative as well as an effective and gifted collaborator. She communicates with respect, listens carefully, responds thoughtfully and works well with people even when opinions differ. Her qualifications in leadership as well as active participation in community and city programs and boards show clearly her commitment to positive working relationships. Personal integrity, work ethic and involvement through decades of service all point to a tremendous opportunity for Nampa’s citizens as they support this candidacy.

Voting for Debbie Kling is a positive step toward a new leadership model.

Vonnie McDaniel, Nampa

