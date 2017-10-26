Garnys letter: Elect Miranda Gold

I am writing in support of Miranda Gold for Eagle City Council. Miranda is a native Idahoan and mother of two who currently serves as commissioner and treasurer of the Eagle Urban Renewal Agency. Over the past two years she has gone door-to-door in our neighborhoods to understand our opinions about the potential impacts of oil and gas leases that have been purchased by Alta Mesa in our community. She recognizes that without adequate protections, our quality of life and private property rights could be threatened. She is committed to working with you and the state, ITD and ACHD to assure that setbacks, noise levels and road conditions are protected if oil and gas development occurs. She is committed to balanced growth and a responsive government as well, and for those reasons, Miranda will have my vote. Please join me in electing her on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Ron Garnys, Eagle
Comments