Stokes letter: Elect Miranda Gold

Well, it looks like it’s that spook-tacular time of year again. Eagle City Council Candidate Robert Koellisch is taking another council candidate’s desire to protect the private property rights and quality of life of Eagle residents and has turned it into a frightful Halloween proclamation of imminent doom for the city.
The concern Miranda Gold has is simple — she’s opposed to oil and gas development in Eagle if it negatively affects our quality of life, air and water quality, or impinges on our private property rights. She’s well aware that the Legislature has primary control, but as your City Council member wants to advocate for Eagle residents in ways that are still within the law.
I don’t need a future city councilman bringing hyperbole and drama to city government. I need reliable and thoughtful governance from candidates committed to transparency and openness. I’ll be voting for Miranda Gold and hope that others in Eagle will see past the fear mongering and do so as well.
Chris Stokes, Star
Comments