Pavey letter: Elect Jill Mitchell

I am writing in support of Jill Mitchell for Eagle City Council. Jill’s credentials and platform can be viewed on her website. I am speaking from a personal prospective. I first met Jill as our neighbor in 2014. She served on the HOA board for our neighborhood. I was immediately impressed with her tack and candor dealing with multiple personalities and issues. Jill handled homeowners with courtesy and respect. HOAs come with ongoing and endless concerns, with an expectation of immediate attention and resolution. Hmm, sounds like a microcosm of city government. Jill’s inclusive leadership style was refreshing and did not dominate or dismiss ideas that weren’t necessarily alien with hers. Jill is a voice of reason and prudence that weighs facts and financial considerations in resolving issues. Eagle is destined for growth, and Jill, as a resident, business owner and community volunteer, is committed to promoting Eagle while retaining its unique country charm and fostering balanced growth. Jill has the education, commitment, skill set and mutual respect for others that are so badly needed in this day and age. Jill Mitchell is a leader who will step up and step forward for Eagle.
Marie Pavey, Eagle
