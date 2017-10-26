Letters to the Editor

McKenney letter: Elect Bob Henry

October 26, 2017 7:32 PM

I am watching the Nampa mayoral election from Ada County with amusement as I am considering moving to Nampa in the next few months. I have never met the candidates. It looks like Mayor Bob Henry runs a tight ship and has done a good job with the budget.

He has a challenger who appears to really not live in the Nampa city limits or, at best, she just moved into an apartment recently so she could qualify to run for mayor. In some places, we call those people carpetbaggers.

Hoping voters re-elect Bob Henry in my future hometown.

Allan McKenney, Boise

