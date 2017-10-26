Hazelton letter: Elect Lisa Sanchez

The Boise City Council needs Lisa Sanchez, who can bridge the gap between cultures. Lisa has extensive experience serving the community, whether it’s bringing Latina and Native American girls into Girl Scouts, advocating for human rights, or bringing civil legal services to low-income individuals. She was voted the first Latina to serve as student body president and vice-president at BSU, and was one of five women featured in the Idaho Statesman as a “pioneer of the future.” Her experience with many cultures makes her an ideal candidate to serve on the Boise City Council. I urge you to vote for her.
Susan Hazelton, Boise
Comments