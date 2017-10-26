Brock letter: Elect Miranda Gold

Miranda Gold would be an excellent addition to the Eagle City Council. Miranda will work for responsible growth and open and transparent government. And you’ll know she works from a strong set of values when she shares about her Idaho roots and the hopes she has for all of us. As a wife and mother of two she has the long-term picture in mind. She wants to honor the rural heritage Eagle has created and protect its open space, small-town feel and walkable downtown. Of critical importance, she also wants to advocate against any damage oil and gas development might do to our clean air and water, the health and safety of our families, our property values and overall quality of life. As a new commissioner and treasurer of the Eagle Urban Renewal Agency, she’s increasing her focus on development of downtown Eagle, both west and east of Eagle Road. She vows to represent the residents of Eagle — not special interests — just us. Please join me in supporting Miranda Gold on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Shelley Brock, Eagle
Comments