Bush letter: Star recall

The one truthful thing about disinformation is this, if you hear it enough, you will start to believe it. I’d like to clear something up, this recall effort in Star is not about Gary Smith as some would have you believe. It’s about a Mayor and a City Councilman who failed to listen to voters who elected them, nothing more than that, it’s plain and simple.
As a voter, are you still undecided? Know this, hundreds and hundreds of qualified voters in Star signed the recall petitions, so do your homework and talk to someone who signed the recall petitions, ask them “Why are you in support of this recall?” They all can’t be misinformed voters as some would have you believe. Remember this, the truth doesn’t care if you like it or not, it’s still the truth. “Seek the Truth.”
Finally, I leave you with this injunction, voting someone out of office has never been a bad idea. I can think of several senators and a congressman or two I’d like to vote out of office right now. Do your homework, seek the truth and make an informed decision, then vote the “rascals” out.
Art Bush, Star
