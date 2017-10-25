Traubel letter: American culture

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park.