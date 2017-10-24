Letters to the Editor

Anderson letter: Pence and General Carr

October 24, 2017 4:33 PM

On Oct. 8th of this year, Vice President Pence left an NFL football game in protest of some of the players taking a knee during the National Anthem. He must have been apoplectic when he noticed that General Carr, the military officer in uniform standing next to him, did not render the hand salute. IAW FM 7-21.13 Chapter 4, Customs, Courtesies, and Traditions, a uniformed member of the armed forces shall render the hand salute during the National Anthem. The hand salute is held from the first note to the last. If General Carr was either supporting the players’ protest or showing his own support of the Black Lives Matter movement, what he did was absolutely inexcusable. What the players did was nothing compared to the disrespect shown by General Carr for the National Anthem, the Flag, veterans, active duty military personnel and the United States of America. If you are a patriotic veteran call the White House and demand disciplinary action against General Carr.

Bruce C. Anderson, Kuna

