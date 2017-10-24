Letters to the Editor

Hausrath letter: Elect Naomi Johnson

October 24, 2017 3:37 PM

I’m supporting Naomi Johnson for Boise City Council. When I first met Naomi, she arrived by bicycle which clearly shows me that she will be an advocate for appropriate transportation. When I asked her why she’s running, Naomi said “I want to help ordinary people have more of a say in decisions which affect their lives.”

In contrast, her opponent, the incumbent, has shown disdain in his dealing with neighbors. He sided with the developer in a recent foothills development, even after considerable well-documented testimony from three neighborhoods. And, he didn’t even give a single reason for his negative vote.

Boise deserves better. Please join me in voting for Naomi Johnson for Boise City Council Seat #4 on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Anne Hausrath, Boise

