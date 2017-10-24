Coonrod letter: NFL protests

I am disgusted with the disrespect to our country and flag exhibited by professional football players. Sitting, kneeling, raising fists or remaining in locker rooms during the National Anthem is disrespectful, unprofessional and disruptive to the entire league and social cohesion of our nation.
Professional football players are to be, as name implies, ‘professional.’ Protesting our country, regardless of nature, is not part of a sporting event. There is no place for it on a football field. Players making political statements are using celebrity status to gain attention and political views.
I was a loyal, enthusiastic football fan since 1970, but threw my NFL paraphernalia into the trash. As a retired U.S. Marine and Iraq war veteran, I do not appreciate anybody disrespecting our flag. If these players had the courage to wear a real uniform and actually deploy into harm’s way, I doubt they would be sitting. They know nothing about protecting freedom, nor do they appreciate sacrifices made for them.
I now find something productive for my free time on weekends. NFL players are entitled, privileged, spoiled and self-centered, for whom, I have no respect or patience.
Patrick Coonrod, Meridian
