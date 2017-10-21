Letters to the Editor

Thiele letter: Freedom

October 21, 2017 8:03 PM

The magnificent roar of military fighter jets drew my eyes skyward recently. Thank you, brave veterans, and all citizens at home defending America’s constitutional ideals.

Recent confusion over patriotism worries me. Some believe homage to a symbol of our country (a flag, an anthem) is more patriotic than the bravery needed to stand up for free speech, equality and justice. To publicly defend others’ constitutional rights is real patriotism. Although I may choose to stand for the flag, I acknowledge the person kneeling is a patriot also. His expression of opposition to real injustice is more courageous than my effortless stance for a symbol of justice. Furthermore, there is no wrong place to stand up for justice.

All deserve respect when affirming constitutional ideals. Criticizing genuflecting as an exercise of free speech disrespects our Constitution. Insisting everybody express their patriotism in one way is not freedom and is not American.

Kneeling is neither wrong nor disrespectful. It pays homage to the true ideals of our Constitution, versus symbols of those ideals. These brave actions, which accept personal risk of scorn to promote justice, are truly patriotic. The men flying those military jets enlisted to protect and defend this freedom.

Barbara Thiele, New Meadows

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State players give fans a dunk show at scrimmage

    The Boise State men's basketball team held a public scrimmage Saturday at Bronco Gym.

Boise State players give fans a dunk show at scrimmage

Boise State players give fans a dunk show at scrimmage 0:55

Boise State players give fans a dunk show at scrimmage
They went viral with a spectacular dance routine. They're using that fame to raise money for the Special Olympics. 3:29

They went viral with a spectacular dance routine. They're using that fame to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship 0:31

Coin toss decides 5A SIC Pod B football championship

View More Video