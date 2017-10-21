Leavitt letter: Automatic weapons

Maybe someone on either side of the issue can answer this question. Why do people need automatic weapons or bump stocks? For hunting, to take out a whole herd of deer or elk? Target practice, perhaps? Kinda defeats the purpose, don’t you think? Maybe self-defense, from the gangs of NY or Chicago from breaking into your house? Military application, OK, I can see that. How about mass murder from 1,000 feet away, 32 stories high on 20,000 people watching a concert. Just saying.
Steven Leavitt, Nampa
