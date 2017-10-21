Letters to the Editor

Leavitt letter: Automatic weapons

October 21, 2017 07:56 PM

Maybe someone on either side of the issue can answer this question. Why do people need automatic weapons or bump stocks? For hunting, to take out a whole herd of deer or elk? Target practice, perhaps? Kinda defeats the purpose, don’t you think? Maybe self-defense, from the gangs of NY or Chicago from breaking into your house? Military application, OK, I can see that. How about mass murder from 1,000 feet away, 32 stories high on 20,000 people watching a concert. Just saying.

Steven Leavitt, Nampa

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

    Bishop Kelly senior Khalil Forehand verbally committed to a scholarship offer from the Idaho Vandals football program. Forehand also plans to run track at Idaho.

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand
Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 2:33

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8
99 bottles of beer on the wall is easy. This Eagle man has 11,000 cans in his garage 1:03

99 bottles of beer on the wall is easy. This Eagle man has 11,000 cans in his garage

View More Video