Gray letter: Mass shooting

They went viral with a spectacular dance routine. They're using that fame to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at The University of Central Oklahoma went viral this week with a homecoming cheer and dance routine. Having netted more than six million hits on their fraternity's Facebook page, the men are using their new fame for charity, asking those who enjoyed the video to donate to the Special Olympics. They have already raised nearly $4,000. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/special-olympics-benefit.