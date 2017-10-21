Letters to the Editor

Gray letter: Mass shooting

October 21, 2017 7:55 PM

I’m very sad and upset about the recent massacre in Las Vegas, but must let people know that the largest mass shooting of innocent citizens occurred many, many years ago at Wounded Knee, where 150 men, women and children of the Lakota Sioux tribe were gunned down by the United States Army and buried in mass graves. Because this happened in 1890 it was forgotten by many, including those who wrote books on American history who chose to not include government atrocities. In their memory.

Dennis G. Gray, Boise

