Girard letter: The homeless

There is a saying that if you “subsidize something, you’ll get more of it, if you tax something, you’ll get less.” The city of Boise has decided to subsidize a housing development for chronically homeless people, guaranteeing that more homeless will arrive. They unwittingly have started the first ghetto in Boise. I predict that down the road rapes, murders and other symptoms of big cities will metastasize from this part of the city. Boise is now a very Blue City in a Red State. I lived back East and that is how crime and no-go zones started. I’m saddened by this action by the city of Boise.
James Girard, Boise
