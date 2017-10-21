Letters to the Editor

Girard letter: The homeless

October 21, 2017 7:55 PM

There is a saying that if you “subsidize something, you’ll get more of it, if you tax something, you’ll get less.” The city of Boise has decided to subsidize a housing development for chronically homeless people, guaranteeing that more homeless will arrive. They unwittingly have started the first ghetto in Boise. I predict that down the road rapes, murders and other symptoms of big cities will metastasize from this part of the city. Boise is now a very Blue City in a Red State. I lived back East and that is how crime and no-go zones started. I’m saddened by this action by the city of Boise.

James Girard, Boise

