Letters to the Editor

Sheils letter: F-35 noise

October 19, 2017 11:12 PM

We are third-generation Boiseans and we love our city. My baby brother and I used to ride our bikes over to the governor’s mansion on 21st Street in the 1950s and wave to Gov. Robert Smylie. We now live on the second bench and are opposed to the F-35s coming to Boise. Idaho should welcome the F-35s where they belong, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, not in the state’s largest, by far, metropolitan area. Having vacationed in the Phoenix area for the past numerous years, we have experienced life under the screaming noise of F-35s flying out of Luke AFB, which is about 20 miles from downtown Phoenix. When those birds fly by, your house windows shake, you can’t hear your wife (arguably a good thing) and outdoor enjoyment is significantly impaired. Don’t take my word for it; instead, have a couple of F-35s do a flyover of the Statehouse and City Hall. That would, in my humble opinion, end the favorable flapping of the F-35s coming to our fair city.

Joni and Max Sheils, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block

    The Timberline High volleyball team beat Eagle twice on Thursday to win the 5A District Three Tournament championship at Borah High.

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block 0:25

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block
Deeds battles the Homestead Mega Mary 3:18

Deeds battles the Homestead Mega Mary
Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says 8:03

Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says

View More Video