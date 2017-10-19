Letters to the Editor

Wood letter: Vegas shooting

October 19, 2017 11:12 PM

Political courage needed to make this nation safe from guns.

One great step in providing safety in America is to eliminate possession of automatic and semi-automatic multiround weapons. I urge our congressional representatives (Senators Crapo and Risch, Congressmen Simpson and Labrador) to courageously put forth legislation to ban, confiscate and eliminate the proliferation of these weapons at cost to the federal government. Idaho sportsmen/women need only two shots for bird and big game hunting, target shooting and self-defense. Those of us who served in the military know the lethal power of these weapons and do not want modern military weapons in the hands of an unpredictable public. It is the appropriate role for lawmakers and law enforcement to have the power to round up these weapons, and for us personally to inform the law enforcement if we have knowledge of possession of such weapons. This nation has thrived on the rule of law. We need the law. I worry for the safety of our children — this horrific escalation must be stopped.

Spencer H. Wood, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block

    The Timberline High volleyball team beat Eagle twice on Thursday to win the 5A District Three Tournament championship at Borah High.

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block 0:25

Timberline finishes off Eagle with vicious block
Deeds battles the Homestead Mega Mary 3:18

Deeds battles the Homestead Mega Mary
Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says 8:03

Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says

View More Video