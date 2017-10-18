Voloshen letter: Vegas shooting

In the wake of the terrible shootings in Las Vegas, I wrote to Senator Crapo asking for him to put country above party and push for stricter gun laws in this country. I asked him not to quote the Second Amendment, of which I am very aware, and not to tell me how much he enjoys hearing from his constituents. I asked him to do something productive, instead of, once again, towing the party line.
I received my response. He quoted the Second Amendment and told me how much he enjoys hearing from his constituents. Now I know that not only is he totally useless as a senator, but he also can’t read.
I am writing this letter to ask my fellow Idahoans to push our senators to work for the safety of all Americans and change the gun laws in this country. We no longer carry muskets, as they did when the Constitution was written. I will remind you that the Constitution also didn’t allow women or blacks to vote. It’s time to change the Constitution to fit our present-day life. Please call Senators Risch and Crapo and ask them to work for all Americans. Risch hasn’t answered.
Michal Voloshen, Boise
